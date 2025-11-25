Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 31.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Snap-On by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Snap-On by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 4.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $333.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.81 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.44 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is 51.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

