Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in First Solar by 9.1% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 69,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,659 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,323,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,308.80. This trade represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $259.85 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $281.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.37. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $300.00 target price on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.