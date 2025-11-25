Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.8%

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

