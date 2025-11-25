Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE RF opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.