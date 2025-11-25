Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 661.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,313 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,345,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,876,000 after buying an additional 693,473 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,281,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,429,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.74) earnings per share. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $39,925.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,129.16. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.