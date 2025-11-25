W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,630,000 after buying an additional 3,747,898 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $30,194,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth $24,030,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 823,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after purchasing an additional 260,674 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $15,738,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 220.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

