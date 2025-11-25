Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 14,977 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 164.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $1,950,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $1,980,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $2,615,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. HSBC downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.