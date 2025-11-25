Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after purchasing an additional 890,440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,445,000 after purchasing an additional 591,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $250.10 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.18 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.98 and a 200 day moving average of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

