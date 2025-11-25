Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $434.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $495.55.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $635,130.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,347.90. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.27, for a total value of $4,512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,517,119.43. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $35,705,793. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

