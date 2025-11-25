Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $434.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $495.55.
Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNY
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- What is a support level?
- 5 Retail Stocks That Could Deck the Halls—or Wreck Portfolios
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.