Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLYVK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

LLYVK stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.35. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $102.62.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

