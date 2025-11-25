Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 4,236 Shares of Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 7.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 72,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.9% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rayonier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.110 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.410- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 21.63%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

