715 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 715 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total value of $31,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,383,885.76. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.62, for a total value of $1,504,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,320 shares in the company, valued at $21,703,538.40. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 743,351 shares of company stock valued at $230,981,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $500.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $417.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.08.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

