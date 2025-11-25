Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 522.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $151.44 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

