Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.
Destiny Media Technologies Trading Up 0.0%
DSNY stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.95. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.
About Destiny Media Technologies
