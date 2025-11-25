Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Fluence Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $14,207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,901,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 82.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 888,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 900,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 842,257 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays set a $13.00 price objective on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $9.00 target price on Fluence Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.48.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

