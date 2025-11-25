Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMBC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of EMBC opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $856.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Embecta has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth $94,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

