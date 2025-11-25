Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $9,012,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 519,935 shares of company stock valued at $224,879,377 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $477.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $485.32.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

