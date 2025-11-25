Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 27,411 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 720.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,411 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,306,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 423,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,129,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,118,000 after buying an additional 1,004,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,849,000 after buying an additional 156,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,859,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,522,000 after acquiring an additional 54,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 3.7%

LYV stock opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.