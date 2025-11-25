Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Posts Earnings Results

Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fusion Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 137.11% and a negative net margin of 195.95%.
Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 4.3%
Fusion Antibodies stock opened at GBX 12.26 on Tuesday. Fusion Antibodies has a 12 month low of GBX 4.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 21. The company has a market capitalization of £13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
About Fusion Antibodies
The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.
