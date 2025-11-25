Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Posts Earnings Results

Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fusion Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 137.11% and a negative net margin of 195.95%.

Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 4.3%

Fusion Antibodies stock opened at GBX 12.26 on Tuesday. Fusion Antibodies has a 12 month low of GBX 4.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 21. The company has a market capitalization of £13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

