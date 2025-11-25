Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corpay were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPAY. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 56.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Corpay by 37.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $286.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.18. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.71.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

