Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $946,978,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,797,000 after buying an additional 2,541,455 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $165.13.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

