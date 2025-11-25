NiCE $NICE Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NiCE were worth $67,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiCE by 99.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in NiCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in NiCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiCE by 1,388.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiCE during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiCE alerts:

NiCE Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NICE opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.66. NiCE has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $193.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NICE. JMP Securities set a $200.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NiCE from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on NiCE from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NiCE

NiCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.