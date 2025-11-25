JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is MTM Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.8% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $297.93 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a market cap of $811.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.20 and its 200-day moving average is $292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

