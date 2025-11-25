Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 51,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cipher Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $43,316,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,437,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,970,206.84. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,758,308 shares of company stock worth $280,420,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

CIFR opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.83 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $106.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. Equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

