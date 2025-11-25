iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,274,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,976,000 after purchasing an additional 433,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after buying an additional 238,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,929,000 after buying an additional 168,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 449.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

