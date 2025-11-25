Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,265 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.