Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

