Legal & General Group Plc Sells 220,020 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $136,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.33 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

