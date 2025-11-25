SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 239.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $98.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

