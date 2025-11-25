Legal & General Group Plc Sells 320,520 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,223,123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 320,520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $116,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Illumina by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Illumina by 604.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 2,936.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

