Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 500,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 112.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Porch Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,823,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 312,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.84.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Porch Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $1,027,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 999,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,685,962.96. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regi Vengalil sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,434.60. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $2,639,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

