Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $397.33.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.6%

DDS stock opened at $615.34 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.24 and a 52 week high of $737.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.88. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total value of $445,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,650. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

