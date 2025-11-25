Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,070,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,073 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $127,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.3%

KIM opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.31 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 125.30%.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,031.60. This trade represents a 36.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.