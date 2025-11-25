Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,096 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,966,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,757,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,258,000 after buying an additional 990,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,094,000 after buying an additional 478,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,154,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

