Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

