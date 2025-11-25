Contrasting ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

National Vision has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThredUp has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of National Vision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of ThredUp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 1 4 6 0 2.45 ThredUp 1 1 3 2 2.86

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for National Vision and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.

National Vision currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.54%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.37%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than National Vision.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Vision and ThredUp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $1.82 billion 1.22 -$28.50 million ($0.03) -933.00 ThredUp $260.03 million 3.47 -$76.99 million ($0.30) -24.03

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. National Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ThredUp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Vision and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision -0.12% 3.58% 1.52% ThredUp -12.18% -39.20% -13.16%

Summary

ThredUp beats National Vision on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

