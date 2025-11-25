Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. $MSGE Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $13,630,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,775,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,566,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 154,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,994,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE MSGE opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.62 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

