Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 9,486 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Piper Sandler set a $16.00 price objective on Liberty Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.72. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

