Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 10,136 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,262 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $204.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.70 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

