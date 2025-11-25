Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives $4.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 18.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 72.39%. The firm had revenue of $153.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. Analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

