Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives $4.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.
NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.96.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 72.39%. The firm had revenue of $153.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. Analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
