Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.