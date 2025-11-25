Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $3.92 Million in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

