Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $7.65 Million Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in nVent Electric by 192.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 32.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,034.40. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $13,032,518.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,170.40. This represents a 63.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 157,637 shares of company stock worth $17,763,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.