127,886 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJNK. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

