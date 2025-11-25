JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $308.85 Million Stock Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $308,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Reddit by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Reddit by 21,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,060,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,162 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,099,000 after purchasing an additional 883,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 72.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 833,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $12,223,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,184,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,282,236.16. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $4,625,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 175,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,747.68. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 424,370 shares of company stock valued at $89,848,384 over the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDDT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

View Our Latest Report on RDDT

Reddit Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $195.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.15. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $282.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.57 and its 200-day moving average is $180.67.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.