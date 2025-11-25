MAI Capital Management Purchases 490 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,723,000 after buying an additional 565,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after acquiring an additional 410,910 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,983,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TEL opened at $220.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.