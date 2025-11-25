Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 113,861 Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAAU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 128.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

