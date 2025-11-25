Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 275.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. Genius Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

