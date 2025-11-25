Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,011,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 821,692 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,828,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 942,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,354,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 726,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after buying an additional 88,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IMCG opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $83.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

