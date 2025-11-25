Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December $XDEC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,611,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 59.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

XDEC opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $205.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.41.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

